Sindh CM reviews cleanliness drive in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday reviewed ongoing cleanliness drive by visiting different areas of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan.

The chief minister visited Manghopir road to inspect garbage transfer station (GTS) in front of a college there. He expressed severe outrage over the concerned authorities to establish a GTS before the college building.

He was apprised that the college is closed for a long time ago. CM Shah took notice of the closure of the college and sought a report from the provincial colleges’ secretary.

Later, the chief minister visited another garbage transfer station established in Mominabad area and directed the concerned authorities to clear the GTS at earliest.

He also paid a visit to Orangi Town where he was welcomed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists. On the occasion, the chief minister vowed to initiate development work in the area.

Earlier on October 9, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had issued a warning for sealing those buildings and shops if found throwing debris and garbage on roads and streets across Karachi.

CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing Karachi cleanliness drive where he delivered important instructions including the removal of encroachments and plantation of trees besides disposal of garbage.

CM Shah ordered the provincial ministers to monitoring different areas during the campaign. He also directed to keep deputy commissioners’ community busy for expediting routine tasks of disposing off garbage. “The chairman of all union councils should own the responsibility of maintaining cleanliness in the area which is cleared by the provincial authorities.”

The chief minister instructed to construct 280 garbage transfer stations in Korangi besides ordering water board authorities to repair gutters.

The deputy commissioners received directions to take part in the anti-polio vaccination campaign alongside running the cleanliness campaign. He directed DC South to commence tree plantation drive and expediting the process for improving the sewerage water system.

“There are many commercial areas in South district and the people should be restricted to follow the rule to not throwing garbage on roads.”

“I will seal the building if I find debris in front of it on its connecting roads. Shopkeepers must place dustbins outside their shops, otherwise, the shops will be sealed as well.”