Sindh CM suspends officers involved in torturing women

KARACHI (INP): Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended seven officers for violence against women during anti-encroachment operation Ghazi Goth, Karachi. The suspended officers include DSP, SHO Sachal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hisham Mazhar, Assistant Commissioner Gulzar Hijri Nadeem Qadir, Mukhtiarkar Gulzar Hijri Jalil Brohi, Tapadar Gulzar Hijri Ashiq Tanyu, In-charge Anti-Encroachment East Muhammad Ahmed.

Action against the officers involved in the violence in Ghazi Goth operation was done on the report of Deputy Commissioner East. The suspension notification was issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput, the Sindh government appointed Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon as inquiry officer and asked for a report within 3 days. The notification directed the Commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry into the anti-encroachment operation and the role of the officers involved in the operation.

Sources say that after the inquiry report, further action will be taken against the involved officers, the Commissioner Karachi will complete the inquiry in three days and submit the report to the Sindh Chief minister.

