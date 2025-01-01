Sindh CM urges PM to announce termination of proposed canal plan

F.P. Report

GARHI KHUDA BUX: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today took a decisive stance against the proposed constructionof Marot Canal, emphasizing that the canal will not be constructed as long as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains influential. He also announced that the Sindh government will not set wheat prices this year, allowing the market to dictate them.

Addressing the media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Shah questioned the canal’s progression without formal approval. He criticized political parties for protesting against the PPP rather than opposing the canal project directly.

Shah was joined by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah during the briefing. The Marot Canal, which is planned to extend from the Sulemanki Barrage to Fort Abbas in the Cholistan Desert, has sparked controversy. Shah clarified that only preliminary profiling was conducted in July, refuting claims of construction commencement. He urged media outlets to report responsibly and avoid spreading misinformation.

Shah reiterated the PPP’s commitment to safeguarding Sindh’s rights, referencing past unfounded claims against the party, including accusations against former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto related to the Kalabagh Dam. He stressed the constitutional requirement for provincial consultation on water-related issues and revealed that the federal government has yet to respond to requests for a Council of Common Interests meeting on the canal project. “They cannot evade this issue,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has approved Punjab’s request for 0.8 million acre-feet (MAF) of water for the Cholistan Canal project, a decision that has generated strong opposition in Sindh, and his government has opposed it strongly. He highlighted Sindh’s stance on the essential water flow needed to maintain the Indus Delta ecosystem.

The chief minister warned of potential political ramifications if the project proceeds without Sindh’s consent, noting the federal government’s reliance on PPP support. Shah called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promptly announce the termination of the Marot Canal project, noting that both the federal and Sindh governments have opposed it in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). He stressed the importance of provincial harmony and cautioned against actions that could worsen inter-provincial tensions.

On agricultural matters, Shah mentioned that the market would determine wheat prices this year, although the Sindh government plans to ensure fair compensation for farmers. The CM reaffirmed his firm opposition to the Marot Canal, citing constitutional mandates, the need for provincial consultation, and possible political consequences of ignoring consensus.