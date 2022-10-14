Sindh CTD arrested Waqar Khushk

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department ( CTD) has arrested Waqar Khushk, a terrorist belonging to the SRA , who was involved in the attack on HU dental clinic in Sadar area in a targeted operation conducted with the help of intelligence agencies.

The motorcycle used in the terrorist act has also been recovered from the accused. Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed this in a press conference on Friday. He was flanked by Asif Ijaz Sheikh DIG CTD, SSP Investigation Syed Fida Hussain Shah, Mazhar Mashwani in charge of CTD.The minister said that the terrorist organization SRA/Sindh People’s Army targeted HU Dental Clinic in Saddar area of Karachi in which a dual national Ronald Raymond Chao, died.

According to CTD, the minister added that the target of terrorist organization were Dr. Richard Hono Pao and his wife Phin Tain who were injured in the attack. The provincial minister said that CTD Sindh with the help of intelligence agencies continued to follow the terrorists by carefully examining the footprint of the terrorist, with the help of CCTV footage and physical appearance. More than 100 CCTV cameras were examined.

He said that with the help of modern technology and informers, accused Waqar Khushk has been arrested by CTD in a successful operation.

He further said that the accused belongs to the Sindh People’s Army, a subsidiary of SRA. According to CTD, the minister said that accused was in contact with Asghar Ali Shah alias Sain and Zulfiqar Khaskheli alias Safeer. The target was given to the accused by Zulfiqar Khaskheli. He said that CTD and intelligence agencies’ teams have been formed to arrest the other accomplices of the accused.

Further investigation of the accused is in process and record of the arrested accused is sought from other police stations. He said that this is a message to anti Pakistan elements that Pakistan is not an soft target in any case, they may be successful in their operations temporarily, but they will have to face the consequences at the end . The minister praised the performance of CTD and intelligence agencies saying that they have detected an other high profile case of terrorism in short span of time and arrested the accused. He said that Sindh Chief Minister had taken notice of the sad incident of attack on dental clinic in Sadar and task CTD to solve the case.

He said that CTD and Sindh Police have played an important role in solving all the major incidents of terrorism , such as Karachi University blast, Sadar bomb blast, Khara Dar bomb blast, Safooran tragedy and famous Qawal Amjad Sabri murder case. He said that two Daesh terrorists were also killed in the encounter a few days ago.

He said that the target of terrorists is not an individual but Pakistan. They wanted to create atmosphere of fear so as to bar foreign investment in the country and stop development projects. On this occasion, DIG CTD Asif Ijaz Shaikh said that the accused Waqar Khushk used to participate in the protest of Missing Person earlier. Later, he came in contact with the leader of the group, Asghar Ali Shah. He said that BLA, SRA and other terrorist organizations work together for spreading terrorism.

Answering the questions, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh Police is working hard to control street crime. Just as terrorism has been controlled, street crime will also be controlled. He said that the Witness Protection Act was enacted during the tenure of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah. People have to act as responsibile citizen and lodge an FIR of such incidents and cooperate with the police as witness .

He assured that Sindh Government and Sindh Police will provide protection to them under the Witness Protection Act. On the question of weapons license, he said that weapons licenses are issued to citizens as per the law for security, there is nothing wrong with it. If a citizen acquires arms license to protect themselves and their children, it is their right. He said that the Chief Minister of Sindh or ministers do not have any arm license quota.

He added that If a minister requires a licence, he follows the same procedure for a weapon license as a common men. On the question of Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi, he said that today’s press conference should be limited to the arrest of the terrorist, he does not want to talk about Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan is also performing the same task that Sindh Revolution Army, Sindh People’s Army or BLA and other terrorist organizations are doing.

The method of both is different, the aim of both is to target Pakistan and defame the country. Terrorist organizations are doing this through weapons, while Imran Khan is doing it through his social media team.

On the question of who will stop Imran Khan from defaming the country, he said that it is the responsibility of relevant institutions to stop Imran Khan. But if this mandate is given to CTD Sindh, it can perform this task very well.