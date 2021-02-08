Sindh CTD captures terrorist group, origin traced back to Afghanistan

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday announced that a huge network of terrorist has been caught in Shah Latif Town.

While addressing a press conference, the Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehr, DIG CTD Umar Shahid and in-charge CID Umar Khattab stated that today is a ‘big day’ as a large network of terrorists has been trapped in Shah Latif Town.

While giving out more information, Provincial Minister divulged that the group was involved in anti-national activities. The target was Sindh in particular, he said.

Highlighting the efforts of CTD Sindh Police and intelligence agencies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah remarked that there were various threat alerts for several months, on which CTD Sindh Police, law enforcement agencies and particularly intelligence agencies worked hard on it and suicide bomber was killed on the spot in the operation this morning while six arrests have been made.

During the press conference, DIG CTD Omar Shahid remarked that Zahidullah alias Sulaiman, Bismillah alias Haji Lala, Mohammad Qasim alias Haji Siddique, Inamullah alias Bilal and Gul Mohammad were arrested along with in the operation, while four multiplier Kalashnikov bomb magazines, twelve Kalashnikov magazines, 500 Kalashnikov live Round, 03 suicide jackets, one rickshaw with explosives, 02 rockets, 12 detonators, 13 explosive blocks, 12 hand grenades and maps of key installations and other items have been recovered.

While mentioning the origin of terrorist group, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that according to preliminary information, most of the members of the group were said to be from Afghanistan.

There is also strong evidence of RAW involvement. Their targets were our key installations and high profile personalities, he said.

The Sindh Information Minister said that the Sindh Assembly was one of the main target.

Furthermore, Provincial Minister expressed gratitude of Almighty Allah and mentioned that our police, CTD officers and intelligence agencies carried out a successful operation and hard core terrorist were detained

While addressing the press conference Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that Pakistan is important for all of us and our institutions also come first as they work day and night to protect the country from major threats and damage.

Nasir Hussain stressed that we are in a state of war, our enemy uses our own people who facilitates terrorists activities. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no concession would be made with those talking against country and they have no right to stay here.

Provincial Minister commented that Pakistan is the country of all of us; we have to strengthen it together. When it comes to the country, we should all be together; the enemies do not want peace in the country and want to destabilize the country, he said.

Highlighting IG Sindh police efforts, he said that IG Sindh Police has been empowered, he was part of the Sindh government. We all work together for the betterment of people of Sindh, he said.

All the information will be shared after the interrogation process is completed and It was a joint operation involving police, CTD and intelligence agencies, Sindh Provincial Minister commented.