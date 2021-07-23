Sindh decides to shut down all educational institutions from Monday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to write to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) via the federal government to text to mobile users in the province to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic and in case of their failure to do so within a week, their cellphones’ sims will be blocked, on Friday.

The CM has also directed the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to convey its decision to the federal government as the Sindh government closed down all educational institutions in the face of raging coronavirus cases in the province.

CM Murad has said that the Sindh government will decide whether or not to withhold salaries of the government employees not getting themselves vaccinated against the virus from next month (August).

Meanwhile, some important decisions were taken at the meeting of the provincial taskforce formed to deal with the coronavirus cases on Friday with Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Jam Ikram, Assistant to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Health Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Mehar, representatives of Rangers and others.

It was decided that from Monday (July 26) all education institutions in the province would be closed. However, exams would be held as per schedule.

Similarly, all shopping malls will remain open from 6 AM till 6 PM from Monday while pharmacies and bakeries will remain open 24/7.

However, there will be a ban on wedding ceremonies and other gatherings. Similarly, it was decided that shrines would also remain closed from Monday.

The taskforce designated Friday and Sunday as ‘Safe Days’.

It also decided that there would be no indoor or outdoor dining at restaurants. However, takeaways will be allowed.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Friday that detection rate of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 10.3 per cent, while in Karachi the detection rate on Thursday (July 22) stood at 21. 58 per cent.

Secretary Health Dr. Kazim Jatoi told the meeting that last week on average 29 per cent cases of the virus were reported from district East of the provincial capital; in Korangi 17 per cent; 15 per cent each in district Central and district South; while 10 per cent cases in Malir and district West.

He further said that of 307 people, who had died in the city by July 21 because of the pandemic, 201 had died at hospitals; 70 patients on ventilators while 36 patients passed away at their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Murad said the situation was extremely worrying, and that it could further exacerbate after Eidul Azha. “I have learnt that the condition of 1002 patients is critical,” he said.

Sindh chief minister was informed that 457 people when examined, it was found out that 35 per cent of them had fallen sick because they had been to a gathering; 23 per cent contracted the coronavirus at wedding ceremonies; 17 per cent at markets; 12 percent when they visited other cities while three per cent fell prey to the pandemic at workplaces.