Sindh ECP accepts PTI’s Faisal Vawda, 13 others nomination papers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter has accepted the nomination paper of 14 candidates including PTI’s Faisal Vawda for senate polls on the first day of scrutiny of papers, on Thursday.

Local TV channel also reported a scuffle between security persons and lawyers of the Faisal Vawda over an issue of entering the ECP office.

While, a total of 14 nomination papers of 13 candidates of PPP Senate were accepted by the ECP.

The 13 nomination forms of 12 candidates were approved including Sadiq Ali Memon, Saleem Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman for general seat found valid.

Dost Ali Jaisar and Jam Mehtab Hussain’s general seat nomination forms approved while the nomination papers of Palwasha Zai Khan, Rukhsana Parveen, Khairul Nisa and Farzana Baloch have been accepted on the reserved seat for women.

Earlier, the PTI gave a go ahead on nominating MNA Faisal Vawda as its candidate for the upcoming Senate elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. PM Imran Khan said that Faisal Vawda had rendered services for the party.