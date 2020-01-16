Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh runs crime wing, influences police hiring: report

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police have accused Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh of being a leader of a group of criminals, a new report released Thursday said.

According to the report, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader uses criminal wing to suppress and intimidate his rivals and had had a political opponent’s son killed as well.

The provincial minister gives refuge to criminals in guest houses, farmhouses, hotels, and pumps, it added.

The report further noted that call records of Shaikh, his brother, and his son speaking with criminals existed and had been obtained. The minister and Attu Sheikh, a dacoit, had contact multiple times, it added.

He was also involved in a facilitating a dacoity, the report said.

In addition, the report claimed that Shaikh has people of his choice hired in top police posts. However, sting operations — after the emergence of incriminating information — failed.

Shaikh, however, has denied the charges, saying the allegations levelled against him were based on personal enmity.

During the tenure of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Shikarpur, Rizwan Shaikh, crimes were on the rise, he said, adding that the official was transferred after his complaint.



