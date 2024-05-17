Sindh Excise Dept to have Rapid Response Force

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon presided over a high-level meeting of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department in Karachi.

In the meeting, it was decided to establish a Rapid Response Force within the Excise Department for operations against tax evaders and drug dealers.

While presiding over the meeting, Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the Excise officials to set up checkpoints to prevent all kinds of drug-smuggling.

In the meeting, it was also decided to finalize the SOPs regarding the auction of premium number plates and to commence the issuance of premium number plates immediately after Eid-ul-Azha by the Excise Department.

Speaking in the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that initially there will be an auction of 7 premium number plates in each category. However, there will be a strict procedure for using these premium number plates, and strict action will be taken against those using fake plates. He said that an event will be held immediately after Eid-ul-Adha regarding the auction of premium number plates, and automobile manufacturing companies will also be invited.

He said that other steps would be taken, including installing machinery to facilitate the production of new and duplicate number plates.

Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, instructed the officers of the Excise Department to ensure the achievement of various tax targets. It was also decided to end the weekend leave of the officers until the tax targets are achieved. Additionally, in the meeting, it was decided to publish advertisements in newspapers as part of a public awareness campaign regarding taxes.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Saleem Rajput, DG Excise Aurangzeb Panhwar, directors of various departments of the Excise Department, and others.