Sindh faces shortage of gas: Murtaza

F.P. Report

Karachi: Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Advisor Law & Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has responding strongly to the worst gas crisis in Sindh , said Sindh is being deprived deliberately its share of natural gas while seventy percent of natural gas production is collected from Sindh but ironically Sindh is being punished for its natural resources.

He said that the stoves in the houses have cooled down since today but gas prices were being proposed to increase by 200 percent. Karachi is the economy hub of Pakistan but today citizens were facing deprivation and industrial and domestic consumers were worried and transportation system had been collapsed.

He further added that federal government was violating the Constitution along with Sindh . PTI might have been voted for the destruction of the country not for the change in the country. Imran Khan Niazi & Company had dreamed of supporting the country but their interpretation was presenting a terrifying scenario. This change had put the country on the brink of destruction.