Sindh faces shortage of textbooks

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Textbook Board Jamshoro, despite a delay in the commencement of the academic year, has failed to provide books in the market for schoolchildren in the province including in Karachi.

Countless students to experience a bizarre start to their academic sessions due to a shortage of books in the market.

Mathematics, English and Computer books for matriculation are not available in the market, while Urdu books of class 5, Chemistry, and Computer books for 9th class

The parents and schoolchildren are trying hard to get the missing books.

It is to be noted that the students were compelled to complete their work from copies and prepare for the exams as the books were not available in the market during the current year.

The children and their parents have appealed to the Sindh education department to ensure the availability of books in the market.

The shortage of books before the commencement of the new academic year in the province has been irking the school-going children and their parents for some time.