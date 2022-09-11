Sindh fixes wheat support price at Rs4,000 per 40kg

KARACHI (NNI): The Sindh cabinet on Sunday gave the approval to fix per maund wheat price at Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23, provincial minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon has said. According to the provincial Information Minister the Sind Government has fixed wheat price on Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23. The approval of the price was given by Sindh cabinet in their Sunday session, he added.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary and concerned secretaries. Various ministers, advisors, and special assistants attended the meeting from the flood-affected areas through video link. The Minister Information, through press statements, shared the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting.

Sharjeel told that the agriculture minister has said that majority of Sindh’s agricultural land in under water. Farmers will have to work really hard to prepare the lands to cultivate the next crop, he added. He added that fixing the price at a reasonable rate would help the farmers sow the next crop. The CM has said that there could be a drought-like situation the province if the wheat crop is not up to the mark, Inaam added. The PPP leader said that imported wheat costs around Rs9000 per mound. By importing we benefit other countries rather than our own farmers, he added.

CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan said that the agricultural lands were submerged, and farmers needed a lot of effort to dewater them and prepare them for the next crop.

He said that if the wheat is not grown to a certain proportion, the province may face a famine-like situation and suggested offering a good price to the growers as an incentive.

