Sindh Flood Relief Fund established

F.P. Report

KARACHI / HYDERAVAD: The Sindh government has established the Sindh Flood Relief Fund under Sindh Bank, the details of which are as follows: Sindh Flood Relief Fund Account No. 0301-000210-6100IBANPK90SIND0003010002106100.

In this regard, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the government has decided that All MPAs of Pakistan People’s Party, Provincial Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants will deposit their one month salaries in the Sindh Flood Relief Fund while all government employees of grade 17 and above will deposit their 5 days salary in Sindh Flood Relief Fund.

He further informed that all government employees of grade 01 to grade 16 will deposit their 2 days salary in the relief fund. He has appealed to international donor agencies and philanthropists to support the Sindh Government in flood relief generously . He said that the current rains are a historical tragedy as millions of people have been displaced. “In this difficult time, the entire Pakistani nation should unite and actively participate in the flood relief activities”, the minister urged.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon reached the place where the breach occurred in Rahuki Canal today and under his supervision got the breach filled with the help of heavy machinery, Irrigation Staff and local people. He directed the concerned Officers to monitor Rahuki and Hosri Canals.

The Sindh Information Minister said that the protection of the lives and properties of the people was the first priority of Sindh Government they would not be left alone in this difficult time.

He also visited Workshop Colony and Khisana Mori of ??Taluka Rural where he also listened to the problems of the people and directed to concerned officers to ensure drainage from the surrounding areas including Tandojam without delay. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner of Taluk Rural Surhan Ejaz Abro, Chief Officer District Council Hyderabad Shahjahan Panhwar, Public Health officers and other concerned officers were also acompanied him during his visit.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, drainage work of rainwater was also going on under the supervision of DC Hyderabad in Qasimabad, Latifabad and diffrent areas of Taluka City.

