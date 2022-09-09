Sindh flood situation discussed in special task force meeting

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that it was decided in Friday’s task force meeting that the four breaches of Flood Protection Bund (FP Bund) will be plugged immediately and for this, Pakistan Army and irrigation department will work together. He informed that it was also decided in meeting that the stagnant rainwater would be pumped out from the Khairpur and Noushero Feroze districts into Rohri Canal while stagnant flood’s water at Kot Diji City would also be drained out through pumping.

“In this regard, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has passed instructions to all the relevant departments to mobilize their drainage pumping machinery and in this case support would also be sought from relevant departments of the federal government. He further said that the irrigation department has been directed to seek water expert opinion on the issue of draining rain water from Jhudu through Puran Dhoro or any other suitable channel.

This he expressed while breifing the mediapersons about the decisions taken in the special task force meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sindh. Sharjeel Memon added that in the wake of recent flash floods, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah held the meeting of the special task force yesterday and today to review the overall flood situation. He said that flood situation was reviewed and important decisions were also taken in today’s meeting. He said that all decisions are being taken in consultation with irrigation experts. He said that it was decided that irrigation department and the district administrations will lead the dewatering operations.

He said that the meeting also decided to restore Noushero Feroze and Pad Eidan railway track . He said that the rain water from Aral head and Tail is passing rapidly into the Indus River and the current water level in Manchhar Lake is 120.2 RL which was at 123.3 few days ago. He said that there is a grave concern that the flow of water at Kotri Barrage down stream is taking time due to the high tide in the sea, while the lack of adequate supply of electricity to three pumping stations is causing hindrances in draining out the flood water. In this regard, it was decided that the concerned authorities of SEPCO will be asked to restore power to Ghaar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar Pumping Stations immediately.

It will help in draining out water drainage from these cities will be made possible.The Sindh Minster said that cut was made at RD-14 to release the water pressure in Manchhar Lake and to save the Sehwan City while another cut was also made at RD 52 resultantly the union council villages of Bobak, Aarazi, Chana and Jaffarabad were submerged. He informed that the MNV drain was breached at RD 6 and in the result, the water pressure on the Indus Link Canal increased due to which water overtopped at Indus link’s RD 5 on September 7. “Now the level of the Bund is raised with the help of heavy machinery.

He added that a cut was made yesterday at Larkana Sehwan Bund near Danstar head due to which the water of Manchhar Lake is flowing rapidly into the Indus River. Sharjeel Memon said that another cut has made at Larkana-Sehwan Bund in order to increase the speed of water discharge in the Indus River.

He said that the position of flow of water at Guddu Barrage in the Indus River is normal where the inflow of water is 193,300 cusecs while the discharge down stream is 185,800 cusecs. He further said that Sukkur Barrage witnessing a low level flood with an inflow of 273,400 cusecs and an outflow of 273,400 cusecs, while Kotri barrage is currently at high flood level where the water inflow is 604087 cusecs and the outflow is recorded at 583882 cusecs. He said that Sindh government is providing every possible relief and assistance to the flood affectees and in this context, PDMA and NDMA have distributed 185843 ration bags so far. 173349 plastic tarpaulin and 1342239 mosquito nets have also been distributed. Sharjeel Memon said that 616 innocent people lost their lives & 11563 people have been injured in the recent floods and rains while 48184 cattle have also killed.

More than 6866501 people become homeless and 1611328 houses have been affected due to heavy rains. Sindh Minister informed that 597,535 people have been shifted to government’s established relief camps, where they are being provided two times meals a day and medical facilities. He added that still so many flood affectees who have their cattle are reluctant to move to the relief camps,but they are also being provided food. He said that medical teams are working in every district and taluka levels apart from this, doctors and paramedical staff of Pakistan Army and Navy are engaged in providing medical aid to the flood victims.

He said that the rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Navy teams are taking part in the rescue operation where roads are cutt off. He said that the after the relief and rescue operations, rehabilitation phase of the victims will be started. He said that recent rains and floods have also affected the livestock and Sindh government is striving hard to provide fodder to animals while 1.5 million cattle have been vaccinated to protect them from various diseases. The minister vowed that the Sindh government is committed to serve people and taking serious efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood hit peoples for this we will not sit with peace until the rehabilitation phase of all the victims would be completed.

In response to a question, he said that whenever the country had faced crisis like situation, the entire nation united together by keeping it’s problems aside and always helped the innocent people. Even in the current natural calamity, the entire nation has become united, but still there is one person in the country, who is only talking about his power. He said that recent flash flood is a huge human tragedy facing the country.

The UN Secretary General has also arrived in Pakistan to review the situation but Imran Khan is worried about how to save Farah Gogi. The minister termed Imran Khan as a security risk for the country. Imran Khan is the only person who is being treated in a pampered manner while no one else was given time to apologize. He added that this person is being given chance to apologize not once, not twice, but three times.

Related