Sindh goes into lockdown from tonight for 15 days

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced to lock down the whole province from 12 midnight tonight as his government stepped up efforts to fight off the coronavirus spread.

Announcing the decision after chairing a high-level meeting in Karachi on Sunday, Murad Ali Shah said “No one will be allowed to come out of his house until it is absolutely necessary.

If one wants to take a patient to the hospital then a maximum of three people can sit in the vehicle to ferry the patient to the hospital for emergency.”

Sindh’s decision came despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement not to lock down Pakistan as the situation is not as grave as in Italy and Spain. Sindh has so far registered nearly 300 coronavirus cases with one death. On Sunday, the Sindh chief minister said that the decision will also be implemented in mosques and other worship places.

“Ration for poor families is being arranged,” he added. The provincial government has also directed KESC to receive Rs5,000 electricity bills in 10 instalments from the consumers.

Gas authorities were also asked to receive Rs2,00 gas bills in instalments. House owners have been asked to give concessions to the tenants. Electricity and gas departments have also been directed not to disconnect any connection during the next two months.

Banks and ATMs will remain open. The Sindh Home Secretary wrote to Interior Secretary to immediately deploy Army soldiers for the assistance of the civilian set-up.