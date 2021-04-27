Sindh government and pandemic

The Sindh government has taken some policy decisions to ban inter-provincial transport, close educational institutions, slash government offices staff by 80 percent and purchase two oxygen plants as measures to speed up its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed the media that Sindh government decided to seek the services of armed forces to assist district administration and the police to implement coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the province.

According to Chief Minister Sindh, the coronavirus situation was comparatively better in Sindh but during the last 60 days detection ratio of the new cases has shown a dangerous surge. He said that there were 348 new cases on 24 February which reached to 952 cases on 25 April which are alarming numbers. Murad Ali Shah further said that there are 664 ICU beds with ventilators and 1,872 HDU beds with oxygen facilities in the hospitals while 47 and 296 beds were occupied respectively out of them at the time. According to him, Sindh government is considering purchase of two more oxygen plants at earliest to meet the requirements of the province. Sindh Government had instructed the private offices to slash their 50 percent staff, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Business community and traders are advised to adhere SOPs.

Sindh government under Murad Ali Shah had battled the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic successfully and despite several odds and shortcomings over the years of government in Sindh they made an example in fight against pandemic for other provinces. Chief Minister Sindh had led the Sindh government from front and followed proactive policy to overcome the pandemic. During current third wave of the pandemic, Sindh government had set its course and initiated measures to tackle the situation effectively. There are numerous pressure groups in fight against the coronavirus pandemic including business community, traders, private school associations, religious clerics, social media propaganda and Sindh-Federal rivalry. All these factors would limit the Sindh government efforts against the pandemic. However, time would decide the success of Chief Minister Sindh and his team in current wave of the pandemic.