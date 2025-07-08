Sindh Governor announces 80-square-yard plots for Lyari building collapse victims

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Tuesday announced the allocation of 80-square-yard plots for the families of those killed in the Lyari building collapse incident.

Calling the tragedy deeply painful, he also announced ration supplies for the displaced places in the Lyari incident.

Speaking to the media, the governor took aim at the Sindh government, stating development work has not been completed in the residential project over the past 20 years.

He highlighted that delays in government housing schemes which force citizens to opt for private portions, noting that no development has occurred in Scheme 42, Taiser Town, for two decades.

Tessori revealed that the Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has been suspended, but emphasized that merely changing the faces would not fix the system.

“The SBCA system needs an overhaul. This is not about political point-scoring; this is our city,” he said.

Assuring the people of Lyari, the governor pledged not to disappoint them and urged affected families to register at the Governor’s House.

He vowed to raise the issue in the assembly and welcomed the provincial chief minister’s decision to form a committee to investigate the collapse, adding that its outcomes will be closely monitored.

Tessori also called on the Sindh government to provide six months’ rent and houses in the same area for the displaced families, alongside ration support for those rendered homeless.

Governor should have come to Karachi immediately: Sindh Govt spox

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson Sadia Javed remarked that the governor’s visit to the incident site after five days was appreciated, but he should have traveled from Islamabad to Karachi immediately. “The people of Karachi were in distress,” she said.

Javed urged the governor not to make promises he cannot fulfill, stressing that this was a time for action, not politics. She appreciated Tessori’s acknowledgment of the Sindh government’s efforts.

The spokesperson questioned the absence of welfare organisations frequently seen at the Governor’s House but absent in Lyari.

She added that operations against dilapidated buildings have begun in Lyari and will expand citywide, signaling the start of systemic reforms.

Rescue operation completed with 27 confirmed dead

The rescue operation following the collapse of a five-storey building in Karachi’s Lyari area concluded on Sunday, with the death toll rising to 27.

The debris has been cleared from the site in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, where heavy machinery was employed to remove the rubble. According to rescue officials, 27 bodies were recovered from the collapsed structure. Of the 11 injured, 10 have been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment, while one remains under care.

The final victim retrieved from the wreckage was that of a young man named Zaid. Among the deceased are three children, nine wome, and 15 men.

The incident took place on Friday in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, bringing down the entire structure and causing damage to adjacent buildings. Rescue teams managed to pull out 10 people alive from the debris. Emergency response teams — including Rescue 1122, police, and Rangers — reached the scene promptly and launched relief efforts. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the rubble and aid search operations.