Sindh govt aims to strengthen LG’s institutions: Nasir

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah says Sindh Government aims to strengthen local government institutions on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Local Government gave this statement while chairing the Sindh Cabinet’s Sub- Committee on Devolution. He further remarked that, it has always remained the responsibility of towns. The Provincial Minister for Local Government added he supported strengthening and empowering local councils more.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that he had served as District Nazim Sukkur for two consecutive terms and added that municipal functions had never been the responsibility of Nazims.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Sindh government was interested in strengthening and empowerment of local governments and seriously considering different options.

Shah also notified that legislation was in progress for devolution of functions of water board, building control authority and solid waste management on regional level.

Regarding the final decision on the matter, he said that they have to prepare comprehensive recommendations on the devolution of powers on which final decision would be taken at the highest forum.

On the other hand, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani expressed his views saying that dispute was on the issue of authority and financial independence of district governments. He added that Sindh government was transferring control of property tax collection to the district government.

While talking about consultation of political parties he said, they have to prepare inclusive draft on which consultation with other political parties would be held; besides the sessions of public hearing on the devolution would also be conducted.

On the occasion, Provincial Advisor Law Barrister Wahab gave his recommendation mentioning that they should not go for new experience on devolution; instead existing laws should be improved.

“After every ten year, new laws comes which create confusion about the responsibilities of different local government agencies,” he added.

In addition to this, in today’s meeting the Sub-committee on devolution comprehensively reviewed the 1979 act, SLGO 2001 and SLGO 2013 and also reviewed Kamal Azfar’s local government model in details.