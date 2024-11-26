Sindh govt announces e-taxi programme for youth

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The Sindh government has announced an e-taxi programme to create jobs for the youth in the province.

Announced by Information Minister Sharjeel Memon at a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, the initiative will enable young people to become taxi owners through a subsidized scheme.

Under the programme, the cost of the e-taxis will be shared between banks, the Sindh government and the participants themselves.

“This scheme is designed to empower our youth by making them self-reliant. By contributing a nominal amount, they will be able to own and operate their taxis,” Memon explained.

In his address, the minister also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its November 24 protest, claiming it failed to gain traction in Sindh.

“The people of Sindh have rejected their call for protest. Nobody came out voluntarily,” he added.

Memon alleged that PTI leadership is solely focused on securing the release of its leader currently in Adiala jail and accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of misusing public resources to support the protest.