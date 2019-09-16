Sindh govt announces to clean Karachi in one month

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has once again announced to start clean Karachi campaign from September 21.

Minister for local government Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah while talking to media said they would try that the metropolis city must look clean in one month. He said 12000 ton garbage from Karachi is lifted daily and reaches landfill sites.

He said temporary garbage collection system is made and capacity of Sindh Solid Waste Management is increased to deal garbage issues.

