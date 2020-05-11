Sindh govt changes SOPs for market timings amid lockdown

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has changed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for market timings after easing coronavirus lockdown.

An amended notification released by the Sindh home department stated that markets could be opened between morning 6:00 am to 4:00 pm evening under the SOPs. The latest order reduced the timing of business activities for one hour.

It read that businesses will be continued for four days in a week and citizens have been advised not to come out of their homes unnecessarily from 5:00 pm to morning 6:00 am.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced to open markets in the province from Monday (today).

All markets across the province will be opened except shopping malls, Shah announced in a press briefing. The shops will be opened from 6:00 in the morning till 5:00 PM under the SOPs, the chief minister said.

The traders will be responsible for enforcement and compliance of the SOPs, Sindh chief minister stressed. He urged for special focus on maintaining social distancing. “We have to take more strict decisions in case of a further increase in coronavirus infection cases”.

The chief minister said that around 12,000 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Sindh.

“The lockdown has affected the business. Karachi is a city with big population so as more cases of the disease have been reported in it,” Shah said.

“We had to take a strict decision for maintaining social distancing during the prayers under the compulsion of the situation,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said that around 1100 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the province yesterday, while over 700 cases also reported today.