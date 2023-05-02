Sindh govt committed to bringing the latest buses to public bus service nationwide

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit in Sindh, delivered a speech as a special guest at an event held in a local hotel in Karachi. He announced that YUTONG MASTER COMPANY has established its presence in Sindh, and the Sindh government will purchase all the buses manufactured at their plant to expand the network of the People’s Bus Service in the region.

During the launch and key handover ceremony, the Information Minister was presented with the key to a diesel-electric hybrid bus by representatives from Yutong Master Bus Company. Notable attendees at the ceremony included Chinese officials from Yutong Master Company, Nadeem Malik from Master Automobile Company, Gul Hassan from NRTC, Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajpoot, and other government officials. The event was organized under the auspices of Yutong Master Company.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have given special instructions to improve the public transport services in all cities and districts of Sindh. He emphasized the importance of effective measures to enhance service quality and delivery.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Sindh was the first province in Pakistan to introduce an electric bus service, which received global acclaim. Additionally, a pink bus service exclusively for women has been launched.

He stated that the Sindh government is committed to bringing the latest buses to the public bus service nationwide to provide affordable, comfortable, and modern travel facilities to the working class. He noted that the fare for the People’s Bus Service is cheaper than traveling on a motorcycle.

Addressing recent incidents of vandalism and arson against the People’s Bus Service, Sharjeel Inam Memon said these acts was a deliberate conspiracy to deprive the public of their transportation facilities and misuse taxpayer money. He assured that those responsible for damaging the buses would be held accountable according to the law. He further emphasized that the buses serve the working people and not those residing in luxurious bungalows of Bani Gala.

Regarding investments in Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon assured investors of security guarantees and expressed confidence that such heinous acts would not be repeated in the future.

In response to media questions, Sharjeel Inam Memon criticized the PTI, referring to it as an artificial balloon, peoples were injected in it and now they are leaving PTI. He said that PTI MNAs and MPAs themselves were involved in the incidents on May 9, and legal action would be taken against the accused individuals.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned a land occupation issue involving the opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly, stating that the land would be reclaimed and a bus depot for the transport department would be constructed there. He added that additional bus depots would be built as required on suitable land.

The Minister concluded by stating that it is time to put an end to the culture of misconduct and promote mutual respect, politeness, and cultural values. He expressed his belief that the people of Pakistan would progress together in fostering these values.