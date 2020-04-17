Sindh govt decides complete lockdown of areas reporting COVID-19 cases

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday while adopting new strategy regarding lockdown in the province decided that the areas from where coronavirus are reported will be closed completely.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “I am disappointed over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, adding that without social distance and isolation, the spread of the virus cannot be prevented.”

He said that 77 cases had been reported in Karachi’s slum out of which 30 cases have been reported in Lyari, Khadar, Lee Market, Kala Pul and Garden areas, 16 cases have been reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shareef Colony, Khalil Colony, KECH Society, while 6 cases had been reported in Landhi and Gulshan-e-Hadid, 6 in District West’s Northern bypass, 8 in Baldia and Afghan Basti and 11 cases had been reported in areas of District Central.

On the other hand, isolation centers with 10,000 beds will be established in Sindh to meet any possible emergency arising out of coronavirus in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed that he wants Critical care Units to be established in each and every hospital of the province to meet emergency.

The Chief Minister on the occasion directed to establish a 300 bed field hospital in Hyderabad on the pattern of field hospital Expo center Karachi.

It was also decided to establish 50 bed field hospital in newly established school building in Tando Mohammad Khan for corona patients and at hospital in Tando Allahyar.