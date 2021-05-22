Sindh govt decides to extend COVID restrictions in province for another two weeks

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks amid a spike in virus cases with shops to remain open until 6:00 pm.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by all stakeholders.

It was decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks with the imposition of a ban on tourist spots including Seaview, Hawks Bay, amusement parks, and other such places.

The shops and departmental stores across the province would be allowed to open until 6:00 pm while following COVID SOPs devised by the authorities. The intercity transport will continue in the province with 50 percent passengers.

The decision to reopen schools will only be made after improvement in the COVID situation as the meeting directed Education Minister Saeed Ghani to ensure a speedy vaccination of teachers.

The task force further decided that marriage halls would remain shut amid a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

On May 20, Sindh’s Coronavirus Task Force decided to keep the ongoing restrictions to contain surge in virus cases in the province.

The task force decided to review the situation in the province in the Saturday meeting. “It will soften restrictions if the cases decline but if the cases surge it will further tighten the restrictions,” the task force decided in the meeting.