Sindh Govt decides to resume board exams from 10th Aug

F.P. Report

Karachi: The Sindh Government has decided to resume the examination process of Intermediate students across the province from Tuesday, 10th August 2021. The respective educational boards will issue the exam timetables shortly.

This was decided by the meeting jointly chaired by the Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and the Minister Universities and Boards Mr. Ismail Rahu here at the office of Minister Culture, Karachi.

The Chairmen of educational boards i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, and Shaheed Benazirabad participated in the meeting while Secretary Home Kazi Shahid Parvez was on the video link. The Secretary Colleges Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Secretary Universities Mr. Mansoor Rizvi were also present in the meeting.

The Chairmen of all the educational boards unanimously expressed their preparedness to resume the examination process from 10th Aug 2021.

They told the meeting that hardly two to three papers were remaining of class XII, whereas the exam of class XI will be conducted after the 10th of Muharram and the supplementary exams will follow thereafter. They will circulate their respective exams schedules by the evening today.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Education said that the strict measure to be taken for the implementation of the Government SOPs against the spread of CoviD-19. All the examination centers would be ensured that the students are having face masks, and are using sanitizers frequently.

He further said that strict vigilance should be ensured against the issue of cheating during examinations, and whosoever is found in malpractice must be dealt with according to the department rules. He said that no student or the invigilator be allowed to carry mobile phones in the examination centers. The prohibition on the use of mobile phones strictly is followed.

The Minister for Universities and Board Mr. Ismail Rahu, while addressing the meeting, directed the Chairmen Boards that it should be ensured that no student is left un-examined, or grieved because of non-conduction of their exams. “The seats of students be placed keeping in view the SOPs and social distancing”, he said.

Both the Ministers, while addressing the media after the meeting, categorically said that section 144 of the PPC would be enforced in the vicinity of Examination centers and any person found involved in the cheating process would be dealt with iron hands. Addressing a question from the media, the Minister Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the CoviD-19 is on the rise in the city, and the situation after the 10th of Muharram would be decisive for the opening of the educational institutes in the province.

He said that all educational institutions are closed till 19th August 2021, and afterward the the decision for their opening would be taken according to the guidelines from NCOC and the situation on-ground after the Aashura. Replying to another question he said that he had tried to formulate a roadmap with the consultation of civil society, and now efforts would be taken to implement that road map for the improvement in the education of Sindh.