Sindh govt focusing on drainage of flood, rainwater

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government is focusing on the drainage of flood and rainwater due to which the diseases are spreading. Besides, he said that the rehabilitation phase has also been started and in this regard survey is underway at the Union Council level to assess the losses. He said that a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates has offered to build 300 houses in which schools, mosques and community centers will also be constructed , while solar panels will be installed to supply electricity to the houses.

The minister appealed to the philanthropists to assist the Sindh government in the rehabilitation of the millions of flood affectees. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference on relief and rehabilitation activities at Sindh Archives on Monday. He said that the Sindh government is devising a plan for the construction of houses, for which billions of rupees will be allocated.

The minister said that seminars will be organized in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other cities inwhich foreign diplomats and foreign media will also be invited. He said that the relief activities of Sindh government are in full swing and 43141 more families have been given ration bags in the last 24 hours. While 16650 tents, 10770 tarpaulins and other items were also provided to the victims.

He said that a total of 1241873 families have been provided ration bags so far. While 417,635 tents, 433,560 plastic tarpaulins, 782,988 mineral water, 62,837 jerry cans, 14,005 bed sheets, 2,790,079 mosquito nets, 18,916 cattle mosquito nets and other items have been distributed among the victims. Apart from this, PDMA has provided 113 truck mounted dewatering pumps, 79 ground standing dewatering pumps and 175 small dewatering pumps for water drainage from the affected areas.

He said that the water flows at Kotri barrage has receded to 1 lakh cusecs, in the last 24 hours, the inflow of water at Kotri barrage was 113600 cusecs and the discharge was recorded at downstream Kotri at 82700 cusecs. The provincial minister said that it is a huge calamity, which has caused widespread destruction in the entire province. He said that Chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has effectively presented the case of rain victims before the world.

After which the international community has given tremendous response to help out the flood victims . In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan has been given too much lenency. Again, he ( Imran) attacked the institutions of the state in the public meeting in taxla yesterday. ‘ No other Pakistani has the facilities that Imran Khan enjoys ,’ he added. This person is running a well-thought-out nonsense campaign on a daily basis. He said that Imran Khan arrived at Session court in Islamabad on day when Honorable Sessions Judge was on leave . He added that the way Imran Khan arrived in court wearing black glasses, it was only for optics. Surprisingly, the social media team of PTI also accompanied him who was recording videos in the court room.

He asked ‘ was this appropriate way of seeking apology from the honerable court’. He said that stories of corruption of Farah Gogi on transfers and postings in Punjab were talk of the town ‘. The money minted through the transfer and postings was sent to Banigala. Aleema Khan bought properties abroad.

The kpk Chief Minister’s inspection team identified misappropriation of Rs 7 billion in BRT Peshawar. Apart from this, Malam Jabba, billion tsunami tree scandal, foreign funding case are few cases pending against Imran Khan. But the institutions remained silent on these cases and stay orders are given to Imran Khan. He said that after Pervaiz Elahi became the Chief Minister of Punjab, the first thing that happened was that the anti-corruption cases against Farah Gogi were closed. Sharjeel Inam Memon appealed to FIA and FBR to audit all the cases of Imran Khan including donations received in Shaukat Khanum Trust.

He said that Imran Khan has put the interests of the country at stake due to his politics. In response to street crime in Karachi, he said that street crime is a serious problem, Sindh Police is making serious efforts to eradicate street crime. He said that the police have solved 54.4 percent of street crimes involving murders and 36.66 percent of the street crime cases involved injuries have also been solved.

He said that reputed police officers have been posted, while more police personnel and officers are being recruited to increase patrolling in the city. He said that the Sindh Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department have done an excellent job and have solved major cases of terrorism in Karachi. He said that we have to end the atmosphere of fear from the city. In most cases of street crime, citizens do not report or register an FIR or come forward as witness . Despite the problems, the police in Karachi solved many street crime incidents.

He said that there is a lot of influx of population in Karachi from the up country, many people come for their jobs but many people have been found involved in street crime. In response to a question, he said that the government of Sindh is providing flour to the people at discounted rates at 700 places in the province. He pointed out that addresses and mobile numbers of all those shops have been published in newspapers. He said that the Sindh is only province in Pakistan where government is providing flour at lowest rates. He added that apart from the shops, flour is also being supplied in mobile trucks, while flour stalls are also being set up where it is required.

