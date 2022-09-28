Sindh govt giving Rs25b subsidy on Atta, says Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla have said that millions of Pakistanis affected by floods are worried, their rehabilitation should be the priority of all of us. They added that the biggest problem in the country is the rehabilitation of the flood victims, it is not the time for politics.

The minister said that our entire leadership, Sindh Chief Minister, Sindh Cabinet members, MPAs, MNAs are focusing on providing maximum relief to the people of Sindh. They said that the government of Sindh has taken a big step to provide relief to the people in inflation and started providing flour to the people at Rs. 65 per kg at 700 places across Sindh from yesterday. They expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex on Wednesday. Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that for the convenience of the public, flour is being provided to the people at discounted rates through shops, stalls and mobile trucks across the province. He said that Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been strictly instructed to ensure that it is not misused.

He said that the list of 700 centers and their mobile numbers have been published in all major newspapers for public information. Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Sindh government is giving a subsidy of Rs. 25 billion on the supply of discounted flour to the people. He said that atta has been made available on 80 percent of the designated centers/points today. Flour will be available at 100% centers in a couple of days. He said that 8 lakh sacks of wheat are required daily in the whole of Sindh, while 4 lakh sacks of wheat are required daily in Karachi. He said that 25,000 bags of flour were made available in Karachi yesterday, which were all sold by the evening.

He said that after the supply of of flour at subsidies rates , the prices of ordinary flour will also decrease in the market. He said that government is ensuring to provide the people flour of good quality. There was a complaint yesterday in this regard, Such mills will be blacklisted and their government quota of wheat will be stopped. He said that for the first time, they are ensuring the availability of subsidies flour even at big superstores , because people from all classes shop at these stores. Sindh Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that relief activities are under way in the province. As many as 355384 tents, 358998 plastic tarpaulins, 2676473 mosquito nets, 776313 liters of mineral water, 49919 kitchen sets and other items have been distributed among the victims, while 950224 families have been provided ration bags.

Replying to a question, he said that the factory of audio leaks has been opened. After the audio leaks of Imran Khan, his real face has been exposed Infront of public.it is an eyer opener for public . The person who entered into power corridors through backdoors had put country’s relations on stakes for his personal and political interests.

The minister added that had pushed the country into a difficult situation. He (Imran Khan) has been playing with national integrity. On the question of audio leak of PM house , the minister said that it is a serious matter . He added Imran Khan has pridicted more such leaks .’ How does Imran know that such audio leaks are comming , ‘ he asked and went on to say that if He would have been prime minister, he would have immediately ordered the arrest Imran Khan to for the investigation into it. Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that after recent rains and flash floods problem of mosquitoe increased due to which maleria, dengue and diseases are spreading.

He said that spray machines have been made available at the Union Council level in the entire province for which Chief Minister of Sindh had released special funds. He said that the spray campaign is underway in the entire province, while the district administration, irrigation department, local bodies, public health are working together on dewatering.In response to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain said that the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari is in stable condition, He had a normal procedure last night. ‘ May Allah grant him health and long life,’ the minister added. In response to another question, he said that Barrister Murtaza Wahab has done great job as administrator Karachi. he has taken this step out of emotion.

He is still the administrator Karachi, everyone including Sindh Chief Minister has asked him to continue work as administrator Karachi.

