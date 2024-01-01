Sindh govt inaugurated two new routes of the Pink Bus Service

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Department of Transport, Government of Sindh, has inaugurated two new routes of the Pink Bus Service. Ms. Faryal Talpur, Head of the Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Division and Member of the Sindh Assembly, cut the ribbon and inaugurated the two new routes during a ceremony held at Frere Hall Karachi.

Ms. Faryal Talpur, addressing the audience as the chief guest at the ceremony, extended her congratulations to Senior Minister of Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and said that the People’s Pink Bus Service aims to serve the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Karachi by providing convenient travel facilities. This initiative, considered the latest gift from the Sindh Government of the People’s Party, reflects the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said that the provision of safe and comfortable travel is a valuable gift from the Sindh government to women. By offering such facilities and empowering women, we can foster development and prosperity in our society.

On this occasion, the Sindh government also announced two months of free travel for women on the pink bus service. In her address, Ms. Faryal Talpur expressed her wish for the fares of the pink bus service to remain unchanged.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon welcomed Ms. Faryal Talpur, Ministers, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and distinguished guests and said the two new routes of the pink bus service are designated as R3 and R9. Route R-3 extends from Powerhouse Chowrangi in North Karachi to Nasir Jump in Korangi, while route R-9 spans from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Tower. A total of 10 new pink buses are being deployed to serve both of these new routes.

He said that the pink bus service was initiated under the guidance of the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, particularly Ms. Faryal Talpur. This initiative garnered widespread appreciation globally, with international media commending the project by the Sindh government. The high-quality standards, affordable fares, and commitment to safety of the pink bus service have been praised worldwide. The vision of the Sindh government is centered on empowering women through initiatives like this.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the leadership of the People’s Party, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Ms. Faryal Talpur, has prioritized affordable, high-quality, and safe travel for the people.

Additionally, efforts are underway to train female drivers, conductors and the staff, ensuring efficient and effective service delivery and the Sindh government remains steadfast in its commitment to empower women.

In the ceremony, Ms. Faryal Talpur presented licenses to 4 female drivers of the Pink Bus Service. Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad, Secretary Transport Sindh Asad Zaman, and other government officials, along with officials of the Pakistan People’s Party, were also present at the opening ceremony.