Sindh govt lifts 9pm restriction on market timings

KARACHI (NNI): After Punjab, the Sindh government on Sunday also lifted the restrictions related to the early closure of markets in the province ahead of Eidul Adha.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, all commercial markets, hotels, restaurants and wedding halls across Sindh will be exempted from the ban from today till July 10. The restrictions imposed to deal with the energy crisis will be effective from July 11. Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had lifted timing restrictions in the province on businesses ahead of Eidul Adha. In a statement, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said markets across the province can now remain open even after 9pm. There would be no time restriction on the businesses until Chand Raat.

He said that the decision will be applicable across Punjab from today and the 9pm closure ban will not apply to the markets and the bazaars till chand raat.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government took this decision for the facilitation of the trader community and the masses adding that this decision of the Punjab government would bring ease in doing business and shopping across the province. On the other hand, on the occasion of Eidul adha, the district administration of the federal capital Islamabad also suspended the orders related to the closure of shops till July 10, for which a notification has been issued.

