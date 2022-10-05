Sindh Govt provides ration bags to 38250 flood-hit families during last 24 hours. Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Departments Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Sindh government has distributed ration bags among 38250 flood affected families in the last 24 hours and so far a total of 1322603 families have been provided ration bags.

In press statement on Wednesday, he informed that according to the report of the last 24 hours, 13,010 tents, 35,640 tarpaulins, 36,000 mosquito nets, 2,400 cattle mosquito nets, 24,000 solar lights and 3,000 jerrycans have also been distributed among the flood affectees.

So far, the total of 462808 tents, 488778 plastic tarpaulins, 2898008 mosquito nets, 791178 liters of mineral water, 65837 jerry cans, 26916 animal mosquito nets, 87833 cooked food cauldrons and other items have been provided to the victims. He said that 760 people lost their lives in recent heavy rains and flash floods, while 8422 people have been injured. Sindh Minister told that 435782 cattle have also perished due to recent rains.

He said that a total of 2318365 families have been affected in recent natural disaster while the 7383023 people have been displaced.

The provincial minister said according to the PDMA’s report another 1800 people have left for their homes from the relief camps and 352718 flood affectees are still taking shelter in the relief camps/tent cities across the province who are being served with two times food a day and alongwith the provision of health facilities.

While talking about the water situation at the barrages, Sharjeel Memon told that the water inflow at Guddu barrage has been recorded at 59900 cusecs and outflow at 48600 cusecs.

Similarly, the inflow at Sukkur barrage is 46400 cusecs and outflow recorded at 35600 cusecs, while the inflow at Kotri barrage is 102500 cusecs and discharge is 72700 cusecs.