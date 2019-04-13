Sindh govt questions Sindh Police’s performance

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information Murtaza Wahab on Saturday criticised the Sindh police and said the situation in the province has worsened.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Wahab said, there was police conference in the province for two days during which five people were. “Irshad Ranjhani was shot in the head and there has been an increase in target killing and street crimes in Karachi.”

Does the police want us to stop questioning them,” Wahab said.

Criticising the police, the Sindh information adviser said, “The police’s job is to police and our [government’s] job is lawmaking but it seems like some police officers have started making the laws. Police has become the policymaker.”

He added, “Justice is an important part of the society. We want poor to receive justice through laws. Through this law, the police will be held accountable because the Sindh Assembly has done record lawmaking.”