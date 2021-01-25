Sindh govt, Rangers fully cooperated with heirs of Late Kareema Baloch

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh government, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies has fully cooperated with the heirs of Late Kareema Baloch and offered the facility of airplane for shifting the dead body to native village but they insisted to take the dead body by road. The Provincial minister said that all the discussion viral on social media are incorrect and misleading.

This he said while briefing media regarding Apex Committee meeting on Monday at Sindh Assembly Media corner. He said that 25th meeting of Apex Committee discussed various issues and reviewed the action taken on the decision taken in the 24th meeting of Apex Committee.

The provincial Minister Information stated that progress has been made on safe city project and soon work on the project would be started adding that all the process has been completed in transparent manner.

He said that meeting also discussed the installing the trackers in motorcycle and issue of vehicles number plates. He said that excise department started the process of changing number plates but it was halt due to stay order of court. He said that Sindh government trying to get the issue resolved adding the honorable court has reserved it’s decision on the issue. He hoped that the court will give its decision on number plates and it would be in our favour as the process of number plate was done in transparent manner.

He said that meeting also discussed installing of scanners at the entry point of province to check the vehicles. He said that after installation of scanners at the entry point of province, it will decrease the difficulties of people and save their time. He said that Apex Committee acknowledged that law and order situation in the province and particularly Karachi has improved significantly and crime ratio has been decreased manifold compared to previous years. He said that Karachi had went up in the crime rate list in the world and reached at no 6 in 2013 which has declined considerably and crossed the 100 digit . “This is a great achievement of Sindh government and law enforcement agencies,” he said. He said that we are focusing on law and order of Karachi to achieve more results.

Responding to question, he said that federal minister’s behavior was not correct in the meeting and now they are making point scoring on the issue by saying that they have raised issues of Karachi. He said Asad Umar , Amin ul Haq and MNA Engineer Najeeb were also present in the meeting . Were they not serious or interested in the resolving the issues of Karachi. He said that Federal minister for Maritimes after misbehaving, threw the file and left the meeting. He questioned that why other members of committee belonging to PTI and its coalition partners did not walk out from meeting.

He said the meeting was going smoothly and we were the host and we retrained to respond the unwanted behavior of federal minister. He said the letter of Chief Minister Sindh sent to Prime Minister was confidential which was also made public by them. Talking about making video public, the Provincial Minister added that on the question of senior journalist, he replied that the meeting was recorded as Secretary Planning and representative of NDMA, FWO attended meeting through Zoom from Islamabad. He said that devolution of Sindh Solid waste management and Sindh Building control authority at regional level is in process and it needed legislation.

Responding to another question, The Provincial Minister said that they are only answerable to the people of Sindh, who they are to ask us in this manner? And added that people of Sindh has given their verdict in favour of PPP, he quoted the recent bye election in PS.52 in which PPP candidate got more vote than general election. Commenting on the Broadsheet issue , the Minister said that whole deal was shady and demanded from Chairman NAB to file reference on the issue so that nation could know the actual facts.