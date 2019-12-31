Sindh Govt rejects price hike on electricity tariffs by K-electric

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The provincial government, Sindh has categorically rejected the recent decision undertaken by Karachi Electric (KE) on the behest of NEPRA to increase electricity tariffs for their customers.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sindh, Ismail Rahoo in a statement said that the people of Sindh, Karachi will never accept the extravagant hike in the price of electricity per unit.

The minister demanded that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) revert its decision.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released a ruling the pending fuel adjustment charges that were to be incurred upon K-Electric (KE) for the past 4 years.

NEPRA has given a formal go-ahead to the Karachi power regulator to extract 106 billion rupees from its customers.

K-Electric will increase the price of electricity by Rs 4.88 per unit of electricity for the metropolis.

The current per-unit price of electricity will be increased to Rs 17.69 from the previous 12.81 per unit.