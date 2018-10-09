Sindh Govt rejects reports regarding distribution of substandard wheat in Tharparkar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said despite the notices taken on Thar situation by President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, yet no step has been taken by federal government for the relief of drought affected people.

He said that Sindh Government was taking relief measures on its own. This he said while addressing a crowded press conference at his office on Tuesday.

He said that on the instruction of the Chief Minister Sindh, he along with Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh visited Tharparkar to ascertain and ensure smooth relief measures for drought hit people. “They went around RO plants, wheat distribution centers, godowns, health center, Mithi hospital and met people to be familiar with the ground realities,” he said.

He rejected the reports regarding distribution of substandard wheat and added that they checked quality of wheat being distributed and weight of bags during their visit to Thar which was found satisfactory.

Responding to a query Provincial Advisor said that as per practice in case of inadequate rainfall till August 15, Thar is declared as calamity hit adding that Sindh government has taken decision in time for declaring Tharparkar as calamity hit in first cabinet meeting held on August 19, 2018. Provincial Advisor added that 366 points has been identified for the distribution of wheat so that people of for flung areas could get relief easily. He said that initially with the help of NADRA list of 208,245 families was prepared for wheat distribution.

He said that 67905 more heads of families were being included in the list on the demand of people of Thar as they were not included in initial list, and in this regard a summary has already been forwarded for approval from relevant authority. To another query Provincial Advisor said that RO plants became non-functional due to delay in release of funds adding that RO plants started working from today noon as communicated by Commissioner Mirpurkhas.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was talk of dams in country adding that Sindh government has completed construction of 18 small dams in the Tharparkar District without any help from Federal Government which include Naryasar Dam, Ghartiari Dam, Gordhro Bhatiani Dam, Chanida Dam, Lakar Khadio Dam, Koowara Dam, Jhinijasar Dam, Adhigam Dam, Lakhy-Jo-Wandio Dam, Ranpur Bund, Mulji, Bhodesar Tank, Khararo Bund, Tobirio Tank, Miskeen Jahan Khan Khoso, Bartalao Dam, Kali Das and Vera Wah etc.

Baristar Murtaza Wahab said that PPP Government has carried forward the vision of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and served people of Sindh adding that massive development and welfare schemes have been completed in health, education, infrastructure development, irrigation, agriculture, poverty reduction, women empowerment, and energy sector besides providing employment to thousands of unemployed youth during last ten years and reiterated commitment to continue to take revolutionary measures for welfare of people of Sindh.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that people of Sindh were well informed politically and reposed their confidence every time in Pakistan People’s Party by rejecting multi party alliances in democratic process. “People of Sindh have re-elected us owing to our performance, ” Provincial Advisor concluded.

