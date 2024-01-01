Sindh govt removes six law officers from their posts

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has dismissed two additional and six assistant advocate generals from their posts.

The Law Department has issued a notification in this regard.

According to notification, the removed Additional Advocate Generals include Saulat Jafri and Chaudhry Wasim Akhtar.

The removed Saulat Jafri has been appearing in cases of grades one to fifteen jobs.

The Sindh High Court had declared the process of recruitment of grades 1 to 15 illegal while accepting the request of MQM.

Assistant Advocate Generals who have been dismissed include Naushaba Qazi, Ghulam Akbar and Imran Ali Jatoi.

Sharafuddin Jamali, Ghulam Mustafa Abro and Urooj Fatima Bhutto are also among those who have been dismissed from their posts.