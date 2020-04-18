Sindh govt submits report to SC in coronavirus suo motu case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government submitted a report on Saturday to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in relation to the suo motu case on the government measures regarding the coronavirus crisis.

In the report, the provincial government said that there are only 144 ventilators for coronavirus patients in the province.

There are 383 working ventilators in Sindh, said the report, adding that around 21 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in the province.

The report stated that 16,920 people were tested for the coronavirus so far and in Karachi, 11 Union Councils were sealed as the number of coronavirus patients rose from 86 to 234.

It said that the population of the UCs exceeded 674,000 while 194 out of 1,210 tests came positive for the coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus situation, 6,673 ration bags were distributed in sealed areas. As per the procedure laid out by the Sindh government, 285,673 ration bags were distributed throughout the province.

The report added that there are 1,056 isolation wards spread across the province, treating coronavirus patients.

Earlier, the apex court had also questioned the credentials of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza and ordered his removal after expressing dissatisfaction over the government’s response to the crisis.

The SC, in the suo motu proceedings, had sent notices to the Attorney-General of Pakistan, the health secretary, and the interior secretary questioning the inadequate facilities being provided to citizens by the federal government to combat the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Pakistan recorded more than 7,000 cases of the coronavirus with around 144 deaths.