Sindh govt to bring more buses for entire province

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to bring in more buses for the entire province in the new financial year.

A high-level meeting of the Transport Department was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon. Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Hakeem Dayo, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion of the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari is to connect the tehsils with the district headquarters. We are considering bringing the scheme under this vision.

He said that under the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, a people’s bus service will be started from Sukkur to Larkana and Sukkur to Khairpur.

In the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was given a detailed briefing on the construction of various BRTs, signals, and reconstruction of bus terminals, as well as the construction of a U-turn for the People’s Bus Service. Additionally, it was decided to construct a parking plaza to reduce traffic pressure in the central areas of Hyderabad.

In the meeting, the senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was also briefed regarding the completion of the construction work of eight bus terminals. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was informed that the work on these eight bus terminals has been completed and they will be functional by June.