Sindh govt to implement SC orders, demolish illegal buildings in Karachi: Nasir Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday assured the Supreme Court that it would implement its directives to tear down illegal buildings in the metropolis.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered the clearance of illegal structures built on government properties in the city.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, had issued the orders while hearing a case against encroachments.

Commenting on the verdict of the top court while talking to the media, Shah said that the provincial government “fully backed the vision of the chief justice to transform Karachi for the better”.

“We also have sympathies for the people residing in the buildings [built illegally]. That is why we need time. There is already a top court order regarding the protection of people residing in illegally constructed buildings,” Shah told reporters.

“We will first target illegal buildings that are non-residential. The Supreme Court order on encroachments will make things easier for the government. Previously, stay orders given by the court had sometimes acted as an obstacle to our work,” the minister further said.

Shah maintained that the operation against encroachments in the port city was continuing, and that the Sindh Building Control Authority had set up a special cell for complaints related to the matter. “There are more than 900 illegal encroachments in the city,” he told the media.

‘Don’t want to render people homeless, but occupying land isn’t right’

Besides briefing reporters on the progress of the anti-encroachment drive, the Sindh information minister also answered questions about other issues related to governance in the province, including corruption and development in Karachi.

“A one-window operation has been started for complaints related to corruption. We have received less development funds too for uplift projects. A drive against temporary settlements has been started in Karachi too, and a plan in this regard is in place,” he said.

“We don’t want to render people homeless, but forcefully occupying someone else’s land is also not right. The CJP should take action against foreigners residing illegally in Karachi as well,” the minister said.