Sindh govt to provide alternative places to affectees of KCR: Saeed Ghani

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani here on Sunday assured the affectees of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) that the provincial government would provide them alternative places.

According to the details, Sindh’s ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh and Murtaza Wahab called on affectees of KCR outside Karachi Press Club and offered every possible assistance to them on the behalf of Sind government.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that they would talk to the concerned authorities to stop the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in Karachi. He said that the provincial government wastrying to provide instant relief to the affectees of KCR.

The Supreme Court’s deadline to revive Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) ended Sunday (today) but the matter still remains in the phase of clearance of encroachments on the railway track.

The Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government on May 09 to revive the KCR within a month once encroachments upon the track are cleared.

The deadline given by the apex court comes to an end on Sunday (today) but the matter still at the stage of removal of encroachments.

The authorities had launched a drive on May 15, to remove encroachments including houses, shops and other concrete structured that had been built at the abandoned track. However, the city authorities had cleared 40 acres of the railway land so far.