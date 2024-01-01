Sindh govt to provide travel facilities to lawyers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The delegation of the Karachi Bar Association called on Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in Karachi.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Akhtiar Ali Chana, Raj Ali Wahid, Abdul Qadir Soomro, and Abdul Faheem Memon participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, various problems faced by the lawyer community in Karachi were discussed. Karachi Bar Association leaders apprised Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon of other challenges faced by lawyers, including transportation.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Sindh government will provide travel facilities to lawyers in Karachi. He said that a shuttle service will be started from Pigeon Chowk to the City Courts to ease the travel problems of lawyers, making it easier for lawyers in Karachi to travel from Malir Courts to the City Courts.

Sharjeel said that the services of the Karachi Bar Association in promoting democracy and the rule of law are invaluable and cannot be forgotten. He said that the PPP’s initiatives for lawyers are in line with the visionary leadership of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi. Shaheed Bhutto believed in the important role of lawyers in protecting democratic principles and ensuring justice for all.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto’s policies upheld the rights of the underprivileged and the independence of the judiciary, and that Shaheed Bibi introduced several reforms to strengthen the judiciary and support the legal profession.