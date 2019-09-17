Sindh govt’s ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive to make a difference: Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to start a month-long special campaign from September 21 to clean Karachi’.

Talking to the media after the launching ceremony of Sindh Strategic Sector Plan (2016-2016) developed by Sindh Local Government & Public Health engineering department here at a local hotel, he said he had held a meeting with the commissioner and his deputy commissioners of Karachi and relevant provincial ministers to work out a detailed strategy to launch a cleanliness campaign.

“We decided to collect data about where and how much garbage has piled up at different locations across the city,” he said.

Mr. Shah said that in the next meeting the deputy commissioners will come up with the data and photographs of garbage lying at different locations at the city.

“I have told the deputy commissioners that I would provide them dumpers, shovels, loaders, trucks and trolley, and other required machinery. They have to remove garbage and shift it to temporary Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) and then it would be shifted onward to Landfill Sites,” he said.

The deputy commissioners are being provided Rs50 million each and from September 21 the clean My Karachi campaign would be started and it would continue for a month, Mr. Shah said and added this would make a difference and every resident of this beautiful city would witness it.

The chief minister urged the federal government to stay away from its clean Karachi campaign because what he said it has aggravated the situation instead of improving it.