Sindh IG working on someone’s backing: Ghani

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has on Saturday said that provincial Inspector General (IG) of Police Dr. Kaleem Imam is working on someone’s backing.

The provincial minister talked to media and questioned that why the federal government is not changing the Sindh IG. He claimed that Governor Imran Ismail does not have any power as he cannot even change his own peon.

Saeed Ghani said there is not much importance left of the governor after the 18th amendment, and his work now is to roam around and enjoy chitchats. The designations of president of Pakistan and governor are just figurative, he remarked.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader affirmed that the law has to be altered to change the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He said Sindh is being treated as a step mother.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put the people into trouble and those who want peace must stop supporting the ruling party, he stressed. The minister also invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to leave its alliance with the incompetent government and support PPP.