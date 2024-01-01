Sindh intermediate exams postponed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has postponed the intermediate exams across the province for five days in the wake of ongoing heatwave.

The postponement was approved by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah, as recommended by provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The intermediate exams, originally slated to start on May 22, will now begin on May 27. A spokesperson said that the Universities and Boards Department changed the date for intermediate exams as per CM Shah’s directives.

The citizens of Karachi have been left sweltering due to the current heat spell that has gripped the metropolis for the past few weeks and a significant rise in temperatures is expected during the next 10 days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the country may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

The presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will result in heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27, the advisory warned.

Daytime temperatures are “likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above normal” in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and six to 8°C from May 23 to 27.

In Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, day temperatures are likely to remain four to 6°C above normal from May 21 to 27.

The advisory wanted authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to deal with the heatwave spell.