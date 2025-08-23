Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani’s brother arrested on terrorism charges in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Police have arrested Farhan Ghani, brother of Sindh provincial minister Saeed Ghani and chairman of Chanesar Town, on terrorism charges.

According to the details, an FIR has been registered against Farhan Ghani for allegedly assaulting a government official in the town.

The case includes charges under anti-terrorism laws as well as attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and other sections.

Along with Farhan Ghani, the names of Qamaruddin, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Rohan have also been mentioned in the FIR.

The case was lodged at Ferozabad Police Station under terrorism provisions on the complaint of government employee Hafiz Sohail Ahmed.

In his statement, Sohail claimed that on August 22, while on duty overseeing the laying of fibre-optic cables along Service Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, 20–25 individuals arrived in three vehicles and attacked him.

He alleged that among the attackers were Farhan Ghani, Qamaruddin, Shakeel, Sikandar, and Rohan, while he could identify others if produced before him.

Following the incident, late at night, Saeed Ghani, along with PPP leaders including Javed Nagori, reached Ferozabad Police Station and met senior police officers before leaving.

According to sources, the police station gate was then closed, and no one was allowed to enter or meet the accused persons.

On the other hand, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani took to the social media platform X, stating that Farhan Ghani and his associates had a quarrel with a man named Sohail a day earlier.

Saeed Ghani added that the individual later filed an FIR, which was his right. Ghani stressed that Farhan Ghani and all others would voluntarily surrender to law enforcement, face the charges, and prove their innocence in court.