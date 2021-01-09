Sindh Minister says Malir Mega Project has hasten pace of development

F.P Report

KARACHI: On Saturday the Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has commented on the mega project of Malir Expressway saying that it has accelerated the pace of development.

While expressing his views Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Malir Expressway was an important project which would not only ease the traffic congestion of city but also accelerate the pace development in Malir and surrounding areas. He also added that directives has been issued to address the concerns of residents of Malir.

Furthermore he was of the opinion that mega project was launched on 24 December 2021, the foundation stone of project was laid down by chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On the other side of the picture, some concerns were highlighted regarding the project by the locals residents of Samoon goth, Shafi goth and other adjacent areas of the project. He commented that PPP Malir MNAs, MPAs and party office bearers apprised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the concerns of local people.

While answering to the query of concerns of people he added that ” Taking notice of the concerns on Malir Expressway project, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the Chief Minister Sindh and him to address the concerns of the people of Malir.”

He also underscored that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in which Malir elected PPP MNAs, MPAs and PPP Malir office bearers including PPP MNA Jam Karim Bajar, MPAs Muhammad Saleem Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, Mehmod Alam Jamote, Chairman DMC Salman Murad Baloch and others participated.

Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah divulged that after the meeting, the project director of Malir Expressway and his team were sent to Malir and instructed to choose route that would be acceptable to locals and no goth should be affected by the project.

Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured that Malir is a iron grip of Pakistan People’s Party and added that PPP cannot ignore the concerns of the people of Malir. He mentioned that Malir Expressway mega project would be completed with the consent of people of Malir.