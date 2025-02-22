Sindh moves into the hands of dacoits gangs, PPP fails to deliver: Ghafoor Haideri

F.P. Report

KARACHI: JUI Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said that Sindh province have moved into the hands of the dacoits gangs as PPP government has failed to control law and order situation in the province.

Talking to media in Jacobabad, JUI Secretary General claimed that dacoits gangs have backing of powerful and everyone knows about the powerful hands.

Haideri said during the murder of Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Zardari chanted the slogan of Pakistan Khappay, adding that “now six canals were being built from Indus River now who will utter Khappay”.

Haideri said Pakistan People’s Party was responsible for not maintaining law and order in Sindh. He said situation in Balochistan was tantamount to Dhaka in 1971. Balochistan, especially the Baloch people, men and women, young and old, came to the streets.

Earlier, JUI yesterday vowed to strengthen the opposition bloc as party confirmed its participation in the opposition alliance. “This move has caused distress in some political circles,” JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said.

In response to the concerns about the party’s alignment with the opposition, he said; “Those who are distressed are the ones spreading baseless rumours.” He said despite not holding a formal leadership position, JUI -F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains a key figure in the opposition’s strategy.

“Maulana Fazl’s leadership role no longer depends on any position,” Ghauri emphasized. He said: “We are gradually moving towards a grand alliance.” He said such political moves are helping bridge gaps within opposition parties. Ghauri claimed that following Maulana Fazl’s recent speech in Parliament, a character assassination campaign had been launched against him.