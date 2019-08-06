Sindh Open Golf C’ship kicks off August 16 in Karachi

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The 21st edition of Sindh Open Golf Championship is all set to take place from August 16 to 18 at Arabian Sea Country Club.

The president of Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Asad IA Khan held a press conference on Tuesday in Karachi where he said a total of 120 professionals and 50 amateurs will take part in teh mega event.

The players will compete in three different categories which include women’s, men’s and junior. Overall prize bag of 3 million will be distributed among the winners and top performance of the extravaganza.

On the occasion, Khan said that they have developed the game in the country and more players are taking interest in the game.

“The game is getting popular among the people which is a good sign for us. We have developed this beautiful game,” he said.

The administrator of Country Club and former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Arif Ali Abbasi praised the SGA for organizing the event fluently to provide a platform to the golfers of Sindh.

“It is a great platform for the golfers to showcase their talent. We are grateful to have some hard-working people who are working tirelessly to flourish the sport,” he said.

Matloob Ahmed will defend the title while other renowned players will take part in the mega event.