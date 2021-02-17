Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh remanded in police custody for two days

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted a two-day physical remand of the Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

The police produced the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA and four other men identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Hafeez, Mehmood and Ramazan, before the court and requested it to hand their custody over to the police for questioning on a 15-day physical remand.

The court turned down the investigation officer’s 15-day remand plea and remanded the accused in police custody until Friday and directed him to present them before it on the next hearing.

Speaking to the media, the PTI leader alleged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah orchestrated a plan to get him killed yesterday. Slamming the PPP, he said he will expose both the PPP chairman and chief minister.

Opposition leader in the Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was taken into custody for visiting Malir’s PS-88 constituency during the polling process along with armed guards in violation of the election rules.