Sindh private schools to reopen from June 15: Association

F.P. Report

KARACHI: All Sindh Private Schools Association on Saturday announced to reopen schools from June 15.

Haider Ali, the chairman of the private schools association, said that the schools would be opened in the line of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Masks and sanitizers can be provided to the schools while thermal scanning devices can also be arranged for the schools, he added. Haider Ali said that students would be called to the schools in two shifts to ensure social distancing.

It may be noted that the provincial government of Sindh the other day had decided not to reopen public and private educational institutions from 1st of June.

According to a notification issued by the school education and literacy department, all the educational institutions would continue to remain closed and will not be reopened on 1st of June.

“The date for reopening of schools would be announced keeping in the situation of COVID-19.” It said that students from class 1 to VIII will be promoted in their next classes.