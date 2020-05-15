Sindh sees 870 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As many as 870 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed and twelve patients died in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 255, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a video message on the coronavirus situation in the province, he said 870 people turned out to be positive for the deadly virus when 5,566 tests were conducted during this period. Thus far, 113,393 tests have been conducted in the province.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 14,916 with the addition of the new infections.

The Sindh Chief Minister said 533 patients recuperated from the infection over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 3,606.

He said 11,055 patients are under treatment in Sindh, including 9,651 in home isolation, while 887 are being kept at isolation centres and 517 at different hospitals. 107 patients are in critical condition, of them 35 are on ventilators, he added.

Of 870 new cases of the coronavirus, 567 were detected in Karachi, the chief minister disclosed.